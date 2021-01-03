PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. PG&E has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $14,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 534,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,587 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

