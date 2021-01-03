Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Phantasma has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $278,866.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.18 or 1.00167242 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

