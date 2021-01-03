Phoneum (PHT) Reaches Market Cap of $121,513.56

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Phoneum has a total market cap of $121,513.56 and approximately $3,176.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00259468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $627.55 or 0.01930859 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

