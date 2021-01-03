PIBBLE (PIB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,285.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $41,285.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00493304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018153 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

