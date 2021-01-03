Pillar (PLR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,095.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Pillar has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $38,095.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00035826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00247237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.28 or 0.01902860 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

