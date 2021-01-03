Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.66. Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$13.75 million and a PE ratio of -16.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

