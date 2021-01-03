PirateCash Market Capitalization Hits $1.51 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $20,365.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

