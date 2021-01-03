Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $10,470.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

