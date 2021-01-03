Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

PLUG stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,333,929 shares of company stock valued at $74,593,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

