Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,451 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 113.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Pluralsight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

