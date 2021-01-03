pNetwork Hits One Day Volume of $1.45 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $673.60 or 0.02069689 BTC.

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,681,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,645,948 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

pNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

