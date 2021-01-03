POA (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.23 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. POA has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $279,548.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,143,478 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.