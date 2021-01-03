Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PTMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Shares of PTMN opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,494 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.