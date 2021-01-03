PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,124.39

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,124.39 and traded as high as $1,390.00. PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) shares last traded at $1,380.00, with a volume of 15,987 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,320.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,124.39. The company has a market capitalization of £587.04 million and a P/E ratio of -168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.