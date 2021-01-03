Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $146.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.85 million and the highest is $156.78 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $282.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $709.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $729.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $665.85 million, with estimates ranging from $611.80 million to $702.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $1.40. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. 46,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,070. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $225.45 million, a P/E ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

