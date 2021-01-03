Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.09

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and traded as high as $110.00. Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 118,974 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.17 million and a PE ratio of -31.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.65.

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

