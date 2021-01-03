Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI opened at $133.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.01. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.