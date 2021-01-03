ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

