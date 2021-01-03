ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI)’s share price were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 3,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.56% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

