Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $67.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 308,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

