Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. “

PROV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $15.71 on Friday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

