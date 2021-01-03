Pure Hits Market Capitalization of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00265464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.78 or 0.01175020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001745 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

