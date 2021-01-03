Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PUYI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. Puyi has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.
Puyi Company Profile
Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.