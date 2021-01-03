Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Issued By Capital One Financial

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

