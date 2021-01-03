QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. QAD posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 44.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QAD by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 79,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6,324.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

