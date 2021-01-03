Qredit 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Qredit has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

