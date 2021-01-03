Quant (QNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.55 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $140.24 million and $3.55 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for $11.62 or 0.00034337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004396 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020116 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004469 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars.

