Quantstamp (QSP) 1-Day Volume Hits $410,854.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $410,854.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00257741 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.18 or 0.01964970 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

