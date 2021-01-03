Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $15,397.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

