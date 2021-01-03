QuickX Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $268,518.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $268,518.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00257891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.06 or 0.01963826 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

