QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at $863,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,949,447.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $3,164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 153,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 141.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 182,295 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

