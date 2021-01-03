R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.53

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.53 and traded as low as $56.00. R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) shares last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 20,358 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £25.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

In related news, insider Richard M. Robinow acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87). Also, insider Richard M. Robinow acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($52,129.61).

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

