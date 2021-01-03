Rally Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Rally has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $32,549.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0792 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00162519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00499979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00269725 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018451 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.