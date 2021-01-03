Rate3 (RTE) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $352,309.75 and approximately $313,449.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00256736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.82 or 0.01964510 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX, BitForex, DEx.top, DDEX, FCoin, Coinrail, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

