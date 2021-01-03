RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.94. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 319,737 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 34,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,552 shares of company stock worth $45,575. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

