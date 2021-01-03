Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $57,928.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,805,220,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

