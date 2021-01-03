Reef Price Down 17.8% Today (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

