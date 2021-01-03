RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,950.50 ($25.48).

REL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of REL traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,792.50 ($23.42). 992,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.63 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,778.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,748.86.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

