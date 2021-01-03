Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,639,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 39,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 45.1% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 0.16. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

In other news, Chairman R John Fletcher purchased 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,312.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

