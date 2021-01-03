Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $754.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 486.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

