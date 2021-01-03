Request Price Reaches $0.0260 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $26.04 million and $723,434.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Radar Relay, Coineal and COSS. Over the last week, Request has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00268909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.60 or 0.02001376 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, WazirX, Koinex, DDEX, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, GOPAX, KuCoin, COSS, Bitbns, Huobi Global, Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, CoinPlace, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

