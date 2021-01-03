Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE GNRC opened at $227.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $239.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.