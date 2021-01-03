Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. 865,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,724. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

