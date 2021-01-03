Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 309,618 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 29,294.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

