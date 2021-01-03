Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAI opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

