Reviewing Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) & BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) and BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Harrow Health alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harrow Health and BriaCell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harrow Health currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.77%. Given Harrow Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harrow Health is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow Health and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow Health -3.94% 47.78% 18.40% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Harrow Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Harrow Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harrow Health and BriaCell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow Health $51.17 million 3.45 $170,000.00 ($0.29) -23.66 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million N/A N/A

Harrow Health has higher revenue and earnings than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Harrow Health has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harrow Health beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings. Its products portfolio includes topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100 and SURF-200; SURF-300, an oral capsule for treating patients suffering from ocular surface diseases, and DED signs and symptoms; Klarity drops to protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with DED; MELT-100, a drug that is administered sublingually for conscious sedation during cataract surgery; MAY-66 that is used for the treatment of symptoms associated with Peyronie's disease; MAY-44, a non-estrogen topical analgesic gel; and other drug candidates for rare diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of MAY-88, an oral anhydrous extend release suspension of pentosan polysulfate sodium for interstitial cystitis. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.