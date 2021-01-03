Reviewing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and NanoFlex Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 6.21 -$1.15 million N/A N/A NanoFlex Power $290,000.00 31.76 -$13.52 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NanoFlex Power.

Risk & Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoFlex Power has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rubicon Technology and NanoFlex Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoFlex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NanoFlex Power shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and NanoFlex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -20.18% -2.72% -2.61% NanoFlex Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NanoFlex Power beats Rubicon Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It also provides medications and vitamins to patients being discharged from skilled nursing facilities. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer, and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

