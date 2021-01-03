Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RVLV. ValuEngine downgraded Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,868,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $96,143,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,126,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,468.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,977,917 shares of company stock valued at $222,314,456. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

