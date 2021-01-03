Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post sales of $467.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480.22 million and the lowest is $456.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $491.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

RXN opened at $39.49 on Friday. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,279,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 153,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

