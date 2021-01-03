RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.59. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 292,903 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of RiceBran Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

